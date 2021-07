The frenzied state of the U.S. real estate market has been subject to analysis from practically every angle, from the rise of vacation homes in Florida to the allure of low interest rates. We’re experiencing an unusually supercharged market in the context of a pandemic that has only served to grease its wheels as buyers and sellers contemplate life-changing decisions. Investors also have had plenty to sink their teeth into under market conditions that strongly favor those with more resources at their disposal.