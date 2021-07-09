Cancel
That’s TV Gold launches on Sky, Freeview

Advanced Television
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK local TV operator, That’s Media, has announced that That’s TV Gold, a new national channel that will broadcast on Sky and Freeview from July 9th at 9pm. The new service will broadcast nostalgic content from across the decades with a programming line-up including legendary concerts, in-depth documentaries and movies.

