How To Own A Sealed 2001 Apple iPod (And How Much Is It Worth?)

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SGt7_0arxItRu00

Over 400 million iPods have been sold by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) since being released in December 2001. The first batch came with high demand and sold out across the nation. There likely aren't a lot of sealed versions of this first Apple iPod, but one could be owned by many people thanks to Rally Rd.

The Apple iPod: Rally Rd is offering 5,000 shares of a 1st generation sealed 2001 Apple iPod. Each share will be sold for $5. Included in the lot is the original Apple store bag and the unopened iPod sleeve.

The iPod is the white 5GB model that retailed for $399 back in 2001 and was one of around 25,000 first edition iPods sold by Apple.

The Certificate of Authenticity lists this iPod as being purchased at the Willowbrook Mall Apple Store in Plano, Texas as a gift. The child kept the item sealed in a bag in a closet never using it.

In October 2001, Apple CEO Steve Jobs promised to put 1,000 songs in user’s pockets with the iPod: “With iPod, listening to music will never be the same again,” he said.

Two sealed iPods sold on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) for $25,000 and $21,995 in 2014 and 2021, respectively.

About Rally Rd: Offering stakes in cars, wine, books, comics, sports cards and memorabilia, Rally Rd is one of a handful of companies offering fractional ownership to its customers.

The company’s items that have been launched in offerings include prototype Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shoes, first edition Pokemon cards, memorabilia from the Apollo 11 space mission and even dinosaur bones.

Rally has offered two other Apple-related assets in the past.

The company offered shares of a 1986 Macintosh Plus signed by Steve Jobs and the Apple team. The computer was valued at $50,000 in the offering back in October 2020 and has since risen in value to $110,000 on Rally’s secondary market.

The company offered shares in an original Apple I computer in April 2021. Shares priced at $25 and 1,840 investors and collectors bought up 33,000 shares of the computer offering valuing the asset at $825,000.

Items are offered on the secondary market typically once every three months after their offering is closed.

Photo: iPod 1G, Wikimedia

Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Gene Munster Sees Apple Stock Headed To $200

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the definition of a great company, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Apple has underperformed to start the year on the belief that its last quarterly financial results were "as good as it gets," Munster told CNBC. Apple's best days are still...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
BusinessArs Technica

Apple Watch lead Kevin Lynch shifts focus to car development

Another executive shuffle is underway at Apple, according to Insider. Kevin Lynch, a key Apple VP overseeing health and the Apple Watch, is moving into a new role working on Project Titan, Apple's car project. Further Reading. Lynch has been one of the most visible Apple leaders at WWDC and...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple employees threaten to quit as company takes hard line stance on remote work

Citing an internal Slack thread, The Verge reports Apple employees are threatening to quit due to what they perceive as overly strict rules regarding remote work policies. In June, Apple announced a hybrid work schedule that will see employees return to the office for three days a week starting in September, a shift toward normal corporate operations after the pandemic forced a lengthy work-from-home period. Days later, participants of what is assumed to be the same remote work advocacy Slack channel cited by The Verge asked more flexibility, saying that working from home brings a number of benefits including greater diversity and inclusion in retention and hiring, tearing down previously existing communication barriers, better work life balance, better integration of existing remote / location-flexible workers, and reduced spread of pathogens.
StocksBenzinga

Why Apple Stock Is Trading Near All-Time Highs

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading near all-time highs after rallying nearly 14% over the last month. It is a result of iPhone strength and services growth, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." This is the strongest product cycle Apple has had in the last decade,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Apple Stock Has Room to Run Higher

Apple stock has gained tremendously since the first iPhone upgrade supercycle in 2014. The iPhone 12 has triggered a new upgrade supercycle that could be much bigger than the previous one. A bigger installed base and higher selling prices are going to be big tailwinds for Apple. The iPhone 6...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13' could borrow always-on screen from Apple Watch

The "iPhone 13" could have an always-on display mode similar to the Apple Watch, a report claims, reiterating rumors from early 2021 where users could be given visual alerts without wasting battery. Apple is widely anticipated to be readying the "iPhone 13" range of smartphones for launch in the fall,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

Next iPhone Could Feature Apple Watch-Like 'Always On' Mode: Gurman

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) next iPhones could feature an Apple Watch-like “Always On” mode, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher. What Happened: Apple is planning to make “a big splash” with the launch of the new iPhones about two months from now, Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals MacBook Pro Frustration

If you’re trying to decide when to buy a new MacBook Pro, then your decision is about to get a lot harder. Apple’s new MacOS laptops are still facing production delays which could push the launch back to late November. If that’s the case, it’s likely that stock will be tight.
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple’s VP of Technology buckles up to join Team Apple Car

Apple’s VP of Technology Kevin Lynch, one of the key figures in bringing the Apple Watch to market, is now working on the Apple Car project, Business Insider reports. Lynch, who joined Apple from Adobe in 2013, will be taking on a leading role on the project, which has been going on for almost as long as he’s been at Apple. At present, the Apple Car project is under the leadership of Apple’s AI and machine learning boss John Giannandrea. Giannandrea in turn took over from Bob Mansfield, who retired in 2020.

Comments / 0

