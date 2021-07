Virgin River 3×05 “Kindling” does this thing where, instead of dealing with the cliffhanger head-on, they sort of bypass it, even though you can see, by the look on both character’s faces, it’s not solved, not even close. On the one hand, that’s sort of annoying, but on the other hand, I’ll take this issue that – on a romance – has a pretty straightforward resolution, over any other issues they might throw Mel and Jack’s way.