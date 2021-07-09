Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

What to Do in Chicago this weekend, from Windy City Smokeout to Taste and Tempel Farms

By Holly Baumbach
Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe transported to Argentina: The San Telmo market is an iconic destination in Buenos Aires. El Che is bringing the vibe to Chicago in a monthly series of market days. Weather permitting, local vendors feature offerings both inside and outside of the restaurant. This weekend’s vendors include Big Mich, Vargo Brother Ferments, Soap Dev and more. “San Telmo Market” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at El Che Meat and Provisions, 845 W. Washington Blvd; free reservations at elchecihcago.com.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Brett Eldredge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Windy City#Arts#Grand Ave#Barbecue#The Dranoff Foundation#Musicinst Org Country#American#Lipizzans#Chicago High School#Agricultural Sciences#Eli S Cheesecake#Illville Vanguard#Chicago Gov#Celebrate Chicago#Puerto Rican#West Division St#Black Bourbon Society#Jim Beam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Country Music
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Argentina
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Canada will finally open its borders, first to Americans, beginning August 9

(CNN) — The long wait will soon be over for foreigners who have been banned from entering Canada for nearly 16 months. Beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada. Non-essential travel into Canada has been banned since March 2020, something the Canadian government said was necessary to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy