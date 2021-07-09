What to Do in Chicago this weekend, from Windy City Smokeout to Taste and Tempel Farms
Be transported to Argentina: The San Telmo market is an iconic destination in Buenos Aires. El Che is bringing the vibe to Chicago in a monthly series of market days. Weather permitting, local vendors feature offerings both inside and outside of the restaurant. This weekend’s vendors include Big Mich, Vargo Brother Ferments, Soap Dev and more. “San Telmo Market” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at El Che Meat and Provisions, 845 W. Washington Blvd; free reservations at elchecihcago.com.www.chicagotribune.com
