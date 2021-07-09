The Daily Dash: Hot opinions on Knight-Swift deal

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.