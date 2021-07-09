Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Daily Dash: Hot opinions on Knight-Swift deal

By FreightWaves Staff
freightwaves.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we offer up hot opinions regarding Knight-Swift’s move into the LTL market, another investigative piece involving a double-brokerage scheme and more. The High Five. 1. The ramifications of Knight-Swift’s acquisition of AAA Cooper...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Dash#Aaa Cooper#Freightwaves#Descartes Systems Group#Greenmile#Coca Cola#Pepsico Inc#Heineken#State Association#Gofor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
freightwaves.com

TFI says turnaround of UPS Freight successor running ahead of schedule

TFI (NYSE:TFII) provided no details in what marks an unusual preannouncement ahead of the release of its second-quarter financial results on July 26. But the improvement in margins for the division “is consistent with companywide strong performance during the quarter.”. The Montreal-based trucking and logistics firm has previously provided expectations...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight rolls out LTL offering, leverages BlueGrace network

Uber Freight announced Thursday it has expanded into less-than-truckload freight. “Our vision is to become a one-stop shop for freight,” Michael Bailey, product manager for Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER), told FreightWaves. “Shippers can come to us for any type of goods, in any form, at any time with instant pricing and full transparency.”
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Dash: Companies Seeking Answers From K-Ratio

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the fallout from K-Ratio's closing of its fuel hedging program, Uber Freight's expansion into the LTL space and more. The High Five. 1. The abrupt closure of K-Ratio's fuel hedging program...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Dash: TuSimple's 3,280-Foot View

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the latest tech advances for autonomous trucks, an analysis for investing in the LTL market and more. The High Five. 1. One sensor from LiDAR startup AEye Inc. can see more...
freightwaves.com

Looking at the shipping side of things — Transmission

When you switch to AIT Worldwide Logistics for automotive shipping you’re partnering with a team of logistics professionals in Asia, Europe and North America who develop customized supply chain solutions that are just as unique as your business. Whether it’s transborder hot-shot trucking, express ocean service, or an exclusive air charter, AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — every time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Are the best logistics companies really tech companies?

Successful logistics companies tend to excel in several different areas, namely customer service, efficiency and transparency. Most of the high-tech products hitting the market exist to address these very same concerns. As the industry continues to navigate its fairly recent technological awakening, it is becoming clear that the best logistics companies boast a strong focus on technology. In fact, it has become nearly impossible to succeed in the space without embracing tech.
Industryfreightwaves.com

2021 Shipper of Choice profile: The Home Depot

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Coming in...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Capacity issues keep e-commerce shippers on their toes

Much has been written about shipping capacity issues on the ocean and on the nation’s truckload lanes, but those capacity issues continue to filter down to the last mile, and that has e-commerce shippers worried. That is one of the issues that Vince DeAngelis, vice president of carrier partnerships for...
freightwaves.com

SONAR SCI: use for daily load planning

FreightWaves SONAR Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) platform is designed to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of a shipper’s freight spend by:. (1) Benchmarking shippers’ current or target rates to the market or industry peer group. (2) Showing the lanes where shippers have the most negotiating leverage. (3) Showing shippers where...
Industryfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Tanker explosion + PPP scheme = big trouble

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight legal troubles for a California trucking company owner, a rare investment for Lufthansa and more. The High Five. 1. The owner of two California trucking companies is facing wire fraud charges...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Knight-Swift's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) moved lower by nan%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Knight-Swift has. According to the Knight-Swift's most recent balance sheet as reported on May 5, 2021, total debt is at $825.40 million, with $541.40 million in long-term debt and $283.99 million in current debt. Adjusting for $194.65 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $630.75 million.
Economysmarteranalyst.com

Knight-Swift Acquires AAA Cooper; Shares Jump 4%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) completed the acquisition of AAA Cooper Transportation for an enterprise value of $1.35 billion and will firmly position KNX in the less-than-truckload (LTL) space. Shares of the truckload motor shipping carrier jumped 3.9% and closed at $47.29 on July 6. AAA Cooper is an LTL...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Why oil prices are higher

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we look at the ramifications of an unproductive meeting by the OPEC+ group, a commitment to 1,700 charging stations and more. The High Five. 1. Diesel consumers looking at the results of this...
Dothan, ALfreightwaves.com

Knight-Swift enters LTL arena with $1.35B acquisition of AAA Cooper

The nation’s largest truckload carrier, Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), announced Tuesday it has acquired less-than-truckload carrier AAA Cooper Transportation in a transaction with an enterprise value of $1.35 billion. Dothan, Alabama-based AAA Cooper is expected to generate full-year 2021 revenue of $780 million, $140 million in earnings before interest, taxes,...
TrafficBusiness Wire

Knight-Swift Transportation Adds Less-Than-Truckload Growth Platform Through Acquisition of AAA Cooper

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Monday, July 5, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift"), acquired 100% of Dothan, Alabama-based AAA Cooper Transportation and an affiliated entity ("AAA Cooper"). AAA Cooper is a leading less-than-truckload ("LTL") carrier that also offers dedicated contract carriage and ancillary services. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Knight-Swift’s adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"1).
Trafficmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $64.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Wise Systems, Mitsubishi Fuso partner to offer aftermarket routing solutions

Much like conditions in the U.S., Japan is experiencing capacity tightening while undergoing an e-commerce boom. Studies have found over the past five years, e-commerce sales in Japan have an expected compound annual growth rate of 7.5% until 2024, due to increased mobile phone adoption and consumer confidence in online shopping. Combine this with an aging labor force, and the country expects to be short 240,000 drivers to complete deliveries of these goods.

Comments / 3

Community Policy