Alexandria's Dave Ronning opens up about a life in tennis, reasons for stepping away as he resigns from coaching the Cardinal girls this fall
Dave Ronning has worked to take steps forward with the Alexandria tennis programs in his 20 years of coaching. But now, he's taking a step back. Ronning is retiring from the Alexandria girls tennis head coaching position this coming fall and is waiting to make a final decision on his status with the boys team that plays in the spring season. What started as a way to connect with his children through the sport has turned into a love lost for the structure of high school tennis in some ways.www.echopress.com
Comments / 0