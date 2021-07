This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Anticipating federal autonomous driving regulations. DETAILS: Automated driving technologies for semi-trucks are heading toward commercialization and deployment. Wiley Deck, vice president of government affairs and public policy of Plus and former FMCSA deputy administrator, talks about how regulations can unlock the full potential of self-driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer and more efficient while improving driver comfort. He also discusses recent regulatory changes — and new ones to come — needed to govern the function, deployment and operation of automated trucking systems.