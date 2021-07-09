Authorities identified 77-year-old Leslie Doleshal who was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash (Austin, TX)

On Thursday, Austin Police Department released the name of 77-year-old Leslie Doleshal who lost his life in a two-vehicle collision on South MoPac.

The fatal incident took place on June 5, at 11100 blocks South MoPac Expressway. Police reported that a black Toyota Tundra was going on MoPac Expressway when Doleshal was exiting a private drive. Doleshal failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota and the Toyota hit the driver’s side of Doleshal’s Honda Civic.

On arrival, medics took the driver, passenger in the Toyota and Doleshal to a nearby hospital. As per the officials, Doleshal died on Saturday, July 3 at 4:05 p.m. Authorities have not provided any further information regarding the crash at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

