Freeview and Freesat are now one and the same company. Late last week, the two brands completed their long-awaited merger. For those who don't want to spend a small fortune to enjoy Sky Q, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions to watch at home… Freeview and Freesat offer a wealth of shows and movies to watch for free. If you have any of these services, the merger brings good news.