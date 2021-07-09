Bridge still structurally sound

ESCANABA — The Aronson Island bridge that was damaged July 1 when a motorist struck it with her vehicle is structurally sound, according to an engineering report received by the city. According to Escanaba City Manager Partrick Jordan, the bridge, which is actually a double-culvert, was inspected by U.P. Engineers & Architects. A report outlining the damage was received by email Tuesday, and stated the culverts themselves were structurally sound despite heavy damage to the masonry facade.