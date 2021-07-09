Cancel
Daywatch: Where COVID cases are rising in Illinois, state is getting its first marijuana lounge and Tamale Guy returns

By Nicole Stock, Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago
Medical staff use portable workstations outside patients' rooms at Blessing Hospital's intensive care unit July 8, 2021, in Quincy. Louisa Chu/Chicago Tribune

Good morning, Chicago.

Yesterday, state health officials released data showing that more than 500 Illinoisans have been hospitalized from COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated . It’s important to note that the number is a small percentage of the 5.9 million people who are fully vaccinated across the state, which is why experts say the chances of one of these so-called breakthrough infections is rare. Official data also shows that most of the cases are among older people and those with underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is expected to seek FDA authorization on a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine . The company said yesterday that another dose within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and may help fight off the latest virus variant.

And in lighter news, Illinois announced the first winners of the vaccine lottery yesterday — and the $1 million winner was a Chicagoan . Students from Chicago, suburban Cook County and DeKalb County also each won a $150,000 scholarship, the state said.

Nicole Stock, audience editor

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 infections are rising again in parts of Illinois. Here’s where and why.

Illinoisans may have hoped for a soft summer landing from the pandemic, but federal and state data show COVID-19 infections are again climbing in some parts of the state. Blame it on a crisis in neighboring Missouri, on nastier virus variants and lower vaccination rates, or — most likely — some combination of these factors .

But after a monthslong decline in cases from fall and spring peaks, the rate of new daily cases is up in the west-central and southern regions of Illinois, as well as the Metro East region near St. Louis. Case rates remain relatively low, but there’s concern more of Illinois could follow suit , especially in areas lagging on vaccinations.

Man charged federally in connection with shooting of 2 ATF agents, 1 Chicago cop

Federal prosecutors said charges were filed Thursday against a Chicago man in connection with this week’s shooting of three law enforcement officers who were wounded while conducting an undercover investigation.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He allegedly told investigators he fired into the car because he thought it was being driven by a gang rival .

Illinois is about to get its first marijuana lounge. But it’s not in Chicago or the suburbs.

The Luna Lounge in tiny downstate Sesser, Illinois, will provide cannabis smokers the opportunity to indulge legally in public for the first time Saturday in an abandoned bank converted to the state’s first cannabis-only smoking lounge . Meanwhile, action on cannabis consumption lounges has stalled in other parts of the state, including in Chicago.

Date rapes are hard to investigate and prosecute. A new Illinois bill would more clearly define consent in these cases.

A person wakes up feeling strange and sick, unable to remember portions of the night before. They fear a drugging and sexual assault. It’s a situation experts say is too common, and rarely results in a conviction. Why are these crimes so challenging to prove , and what could help lead to more convictions?

Tamale Guy returns: Claudio Velez feeling ‘completamente great’ as he relaunches bar route, sets up shop at Lone Wolf

After a tumultuous debut of his namesake restaurant over the past year, Chicago’s Tamale Guy will bring his beloved tamales to Lone Wolf , a bar in the West Loop, and go back to roaming the Chicago bar scene, tamale cooler in hand, at night.

Claudio Velez, known for decades as the Tamale Guy who sold his homemade wares out of coolers at Chicago bars, will take over the kitchen at Lone Wolf starting July 16.

