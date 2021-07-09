Lobster Rolls Are Here but There’s a Catch — the Prices Have Soared

As a kid from Maine, this is a tough loss. Cousin’s Maine Lobster in Clearwater Beach was a great spot for a legit lobster roll. But beyond that, they even had Whoopie Pies and Maine Root soda. The restaurant announced on Facebook today they are closing. I had the chance to meet the owners when the place opened in 2019. Super nice family. I stopped in on a bike ride last month and the place seemed to be doing well. But this past year has been a brutally tough one for restaurants. I hope you got to visit… as you can tell from the pics from my first visit, I was a really big fan.