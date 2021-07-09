Cancel
Food & Drinks

Lobster Rolls Are Here but There’s a Catch — the Prices Have Soared

By Monica Williams
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop has served lobster rolls seasonally for a decade, hauling fresh meat each summer from New England. It’s a July event that’s popular with customers, with long lines filing on Brooklyn Street spot in Corktown. This year’s sale will run until July 31, but the prices for a sandwich are much higher than in previous years. Restaurateurs who serve lobster say the prices, which never were low to begin with, are at historic highs this year.

