Comedian-turned-movie-star DeRay Davis has been a regular on the standup circuit for a while, so it isn't surprising to see that his most recent standup special includes a clip showing his well-honed ability to completely dismantle a heckler. Between bits from his attitude-laced routine, which touches on everything from rappers with AIDS to the perks of being a Hollywood actor, Davis shows that his quick wit comes naturally as he thinks of insults on the fly. Though one hopes he won't have to deal with such a situation when he comes to the Improv tonight, his ability to talk down a rude audience member could make for a truly memorable show. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.