Venezuela’s Alberto And Alfonso Mestre To Continue Family Legacy At Tokyo Games
Alberto Mestre Jr. and brother Alfonso will represent Venezuela at the Tokyo Games 35 years after their father swam in 2 Olympic finals. Archive photo via Alberto Mestre. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee has confirmed that Alfonso Mestre, Alberto Mestre Jr., and Jeserik Pinto will represent the country for swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The contingent is one swimmer smaller than the 4-strong roster that represented the country at Rio 2016. Tokyo 2020 will represent all 3 of their Olympic debuts.swimswam.com
