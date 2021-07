Butterflies are nature’s angels. They remind us what a gift it is to be alive. – Robyn Nola. Summer has settled into its July mid-strides. It has come on as most of the past year has — a roller coaster of temperatures — from the 90’s over the weekend of the Fourth of July, to 40’s and 50’s at the return to the work week to more recognizable 70’s to finish the week while watching the natural scene.