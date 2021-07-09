EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Commercial fishing nets continue to trap and drown threatened loons, but fears that several loons were caught in a net over the weekend apparently were unfounded. Marquette resident Lois Meeves reported seeing up to five loons trapped in a fishing net laid off the Lake Superior shore along M-28 in Chocolay Township. Meeves owns a nearby camp. But when a crew from Thill’s Fishery pulled the nets Monday, they discovered one bird — a merganser, not a loon, said Jerry Thill, a partner in the Marquette business. Thill said Meeves may have mistaken gills of large whitefish deep in the nets as other birds.