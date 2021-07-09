Californian denim jeans maker Levi Strauss raises full-year profit forecast
Late on Thursday, Levi Strauss & Co., the American multinational maker of denim jeans, had handily beaten analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit and revenues and raised full-year profit forecasts, as demands of the apparel giant’s jeans, tops alongside jackets had bounced back much earlier-than-anticipated, vindicating a sharp upswing in domestic demands following a robust reopening of US economy.www.financial-world.org
Comments / 0