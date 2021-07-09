Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Paul E. Polkinghorne

Mining Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI – Paul E. Polkinghorne, age 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home. Paul was born on August 5, 1941, in Ishpeming, Michigan. He was the only child of the late Clifford (Kip) and Alice (Peterson) Polkinghorne. Paul was a graduate of Negaunee High School class of 1959. He married Patricia Arseneau with whom he recently celebrated 62 wonderful years. Paul went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Michigan University and taught Art in various places, most notably at Wausau East High School, until his retirement.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Ishpeming, MI
Obituaries
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Ishpeming, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Went#Art Festivals#Negaunee High School#Wausau East High School#Michigan State#The North End Pub#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy