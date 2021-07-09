WAUSAU, WI – Paul E. Polkinghorne, age 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home. Paul was born on August 5, 1941, in Ishpeming, Michigan. He was the only child of the late Clifford (Kip) and Alice (Peterson) Polkinghorne. Paul was a graduate of Negaunee High School class of 1959. He married Patricia Arseneau with whom he recently celebrated 62 wonderful years. Paul went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Michigan University and taught Art in various places, most notably at Wausau East High School, until his retirement.