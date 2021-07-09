Cancel
Marquette, MI

Music in a special setting

Mining Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReader Kay Mitchell of Marquette submitted this photo of Micheal Waite and friends playing near the Marquette Harbor lighthouse during Art Week. Did you take a great shot of the sunset over Teal Lake? Or did you happen to snap a captivating image of wildlife? The Mining Journal is accepting original local photo submissions from area residents who would like to share their notable, interesting or humorous pictures with our readers. Readers who want to submit photos for publication in the The Mining Journal should send them as large format .jpgs to newsroom@miningjournal.net. Readers should include who took the photo, their hometown and where and when the photo was taken. Photos should be at least 1MB. Submission does not guarantee publication.

