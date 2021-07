NEGAUNEE, MI – M. Laverne Laramie, age 92, of Negaunee passed away at UP Health System Marquette, on June 19, 2021. Laverne was born to the late Richard and Louise (Denn) Laramie, in Ishpeming, on July 13, 1928. She attended Ishpeming High School with the class of 1946. Her brother, Clarence and his wife, June are deceased, but their son, Rand and his wife, Mary Lou and their children, still reside in Massachusetts.