DeWitt appointed to state board

SAULT STE. MARIE — Raymond DeWitt, Ed.D., of Sault Ste. Marie, was recently appointed to the Michigan Board of Dentistry by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He is an assistant professor of mathematics at Lake Superior State University. He holds a bachelor of science and master of science in mathematics from Montana State University and a doctor of education from the University of Wyoming. DeWitt is appointed to represent the general public for a term that started Wednesday and expires June 30, 2025. He succeeds Joshua Goodrich, whose term expired June 30.