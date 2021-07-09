U.S. 2 resurfacing begins Monday

MANISTIQUE –The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing about $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of U.S. 2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (Schoolcraft County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. This U.S. 2 resurfacing project near Manistique starts Monday and is expected to be completed Oct. 14. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty. This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Traffic will be maintained on U.S. 2 with single-lane closures using traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.