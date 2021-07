Normally, there are some decent refurbished laptop deals floating around, but they don’t always warrant shopping — sometimes the prices aren’t low enough. Dell is clearly trying to change everyone’s minds with its latest sale, which drops 45% off all refurbished laptops over $400. That means you can get a Dell Latitude 5490, usually $479, for just over $260 — $215 off! That’s nuts! To get the deal, browse the sale and add a laptop to your cart, then use coupon code JULY45LAP399 at checkout. You’ll also get free ground shipping as part of the deal.