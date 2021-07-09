Investment Firms Are Snatching Up Homes in These Markets: Should You?

Asia Pacific real estate investment markets have demonstrated resilience during the past year and offer growth potential, according to Jyoti Ramchandani, managing director and SCORE+ fund manager of SC Capital Partners, based in Singapore. In an interview published in the July/August issue of Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific, Ramchandani expresses optimism about the office sector, despite the workforce changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We remain bullish on offices in this region, notes Ramchandani. “Asia is such a huge force within the global economy and is forecast to account for 50 percent of global GDP by 2040. This growth will mean more jobs, and more jobs will translate into office demand. I believe now is an opportune time to take advantage of the temporary demand imbalances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section,