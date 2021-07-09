Exercising at Home? Never Make These Mistakes, Say Experts

If the last 16 months taught us anything about getting fit and healthy, it's that we don't necessarily need gleaming, state-of-the-art gyms that cost $299/month in order to sweat more and get lean. In fact, we only need a few square feet in our homes, maybe a virtual instructor via Youtube, and only the barest essentials of equipment. That being said, just because you can exercise effectively at home doesn't mean that there aren't several no-nos you should be avoiding for the sake of your workout and for the sake of your personal safety.