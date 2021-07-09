Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, De Witt, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 337 PM MST, The heavy rainfall has ended across the warned area, however flash flooding can still occur as water drains. Between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hualapai Reservation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE