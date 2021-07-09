Rare 'hypernova' explosion detected on fringes of the Milky Way for the first time
Scientists have found evidence of a rare, gargantuan stellar explosion, dating to the earliest days of the universe — less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Known as a "magneto-rotational hypernova," this ancient explosion would have been roughly 10 times brighter and more energetic than a typical supernova (the violent death that awaits most stars in the universe, including Earth's sun), leaving behind a strange stew of elements that helped fuel the next generation of stars.www.space.com
