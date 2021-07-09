Cancel
Rare 'hypernova' explosion detected on fringes of the Milky Way for the first time

By Brandon Specktor
Scientists have found evidence of a rare, gargantuan stellar explosion, dating to the earliest days of the universe — less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Known as a "magneto-rotational hypernova," this ancient explosion would have been roughly 10 times brighter and more energetic than a typical supernova (the violent death that awaits most stars in the universe, including Earth's sun), leaving behind a strange stew of elements that helped fuel the next generation of stars.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

