Essential Southern Cocktail: Bloody Mary
History: The sixteenth-century English monarch Mary Tudor is infamous for burning at the stake hundreds of religious heretics… Oh, you were wondering about the history of the Bloody Mary cocktail, not the first queen of England to rule in her own right? Fair enough, but this origin is no less clouded by time and schisms. Some swear that bartender Fernand Petiot introduced sallow vodka to sexy tomato juice in 1921 at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, a hangout for the likes of Hemingway and Bogart, and perhaps dubbed the union after the aforementioned wrathful queen, or more convolutedly, after a waitress at notorious Chicago dive Bucket of Blood. Petiot eventually crossed the Atlantic to bartend at New York’s St. Regis Hotel, where the cocktail’s moniker was briefly and absurdly changed to Red Snapper, but the formula otherwise improved by the addition of hot sauce for a Russian prince who desired a spicier kick.gardenandgun.com
