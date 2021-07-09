Jakob Dylan felt Tom Petty's 'presence' on Exit Wounds

The 1996 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album Songs and Music From the Motion Picture ‘She’s the One’ is such a weird outlier in the band’s catalog that even Tom Petty himself didn’t quite know what to make of it. “It was kind of a confused album for us,” Petty told writer Paul Zollo in his book Conversations With Tom Petty. “It got stocked in the soundtrack section. It didn’t really come out like a Heartbreakers record. So it didn’t feel like we made a record or anything. We didn’t do a tour behind it or anything. We just did it. To me, it’s kind of uneven, because it’s not really an album. It’s just a bunch of things thrown together.”