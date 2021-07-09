Durham biotech company raises $70 million
A Duke University spinout has raised $70 million to further develop its technology to predict therapeutic responses in cancer patients and aid drug development. Xilis Inc.'s MicroOrganoSphere technology generates thousands of miniature tumors derived from patients that can be analyzed in their own microenvironment. The funding will help the company advance that technology further, expand its AI capabilities, fund clinical studies and validate the technology with partners in the biopharmaceutical industry.
