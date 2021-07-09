STEVENSVILLE — Randy William Timms of Stevensville, died Sunday July 4, 2021 at the Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD. He was 58. Born on January 22, 1963, in Easton, MD the son of Robert M. and Dolores Anthony Timms. He attended Queen Anne’s County High School in Centreville, MD. He would spend his career with the Maryland Transportation Authority Toll Facilities at the Harbor Tunnel and the Bay Bridge and retired after 32 years of service. During his retirement he worked with NAPA in Grasonville, MD with parts delivery. He was a devoted Christian who enjoyed being in nature. He loved walking to the Stevensville dog park and handing out treats to others as they enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed eastern shore life fishing, hunting and crabbing. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching football, wrestling and baseball, especially the NY Yankees. He attended the Kent Island United Methodist Church and Island Alliance Church.