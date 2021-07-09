Divide and Conquer Technique Revealed in a Free Excerpt. Clean-up By Popular Demand. And One Bird Butt Too Many

Please take a moment to leave a comment; let us know which of today’s two featured images you like best, and why you made your choice. Though the weather has been a challenge — nothing but sun all day every day, with a slight breeze from the southwest early each morning and a strong southeast wind in the afternoons, everyone has gotten lots of great images. On Saturday morning the wind switched to southeast earlier than it had on Friday so we had lots of more excellent flight photography. Again, we enjoyed some gorgeous clouds in the low western sky. At one point, I did head shots with the hand held 200-600 and the 2X teleconverter just to show that it can be done. Not surprising, Bird- Eye/Face tracking worked perfectly. Images soon.