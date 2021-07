Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength as we hang about the 1.26 handle. Perhaps even more importantly, the 200-day EMA sits right there as well, so I think it makes sense that we would hesitate in this general area. If we can break above the 1.26 level with decided momentum, I think it likely that the US dollar would continue to rally against the Canadian dollar, perhaps in a much bigger move from a longer-term standpoint.