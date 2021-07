As the world unraveled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Samantha Fox was hit with an unfortunate confluence of events that threatened to upend her life. The 31-year-old Sharpstown resident had to undergo an urgent brain surgery in May 2020 that left her unable to work, and her roommate’s husband walked out around the same time, taking his rent money with him. Fox, having received a notice that she was behind on rent, turned to her church. It directed her to the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was developed in response to the pandemic to provide funds to renters in danger of getting evicted.