Albuquerque, NM

EDITORIAL: Student journalists condemn local harassment in journalism industry

By Daily Lobo Editorial Board
Daily Lobo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs young journalists, we look to more seasoned reporters as role models who help guide us through a demanding and complicated field, discuss impenetrable questions of ethics, educate us about what being a healthy journalist means and at times, literally lead us through tear gas and riot shields. The type of role models we do not need are those that physically harass sources and diminish the credibility of journalism, as Larry Barker did last week.

