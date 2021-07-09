EDITORIAL: Student journalists condemn local harassment in journalism industry
As young journalists, we look to more seasoned reporters as role models who help guide us through a demanding and complicated field, discuss impenetrable questions of ethics, educate us about what being a healthy journalist means and at times, literally lead us through tear gas and riot shields. The type of role models we do not need are those that physically harass sources and diminish the credibility of journalism, as Larry Barker did last week.www.dailylobo.com
Comments / 5