Ellen A. Leonardi (Willis)

SUDLERSVILLE — Ellen A. Leonardi, 69 of Sudlersville, MD formerly of Kennedyville, MD passed away on July 4, 2021 in Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna, DE. Ellen was born on October 16, 1951, daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Wallace Willis. She was raised in Kennedyville where she became active with the Kennedyville V.F.C. Ladies Auxiliary, holding every office position. She was a 1969 graduate of Chestertown High School. Ellen had worked for H&R Block, Eat Inc and Rose’s Department Store until its closing.