STEVENSVILLE — Patricia Lee McQuin of Stevensville, died on July 3, 2021 at her son’s home in Mt. Airy, MD. She was 83. Born on November 28, 1937 in Takoma, Park, MD the daughter of the late John William Stone and Mary Ada Saxton. She was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Springs, MD. Being a detailed and organized person Pat worked as an executive secretary for GBS and TCU (Transportation Communication Union) and for a law office of Joe Sickles She would meet and marry Robert M, McQuin soon after high school. They would reside in Silver Springs, MD, Gaithersburg, MD and retiring to Stevensville, MD in 1997. They loved eastern shore living. She also enjoyed family vacations to the OBX and bowling in her early years. She was a member of the Kent Island Elks Lodge and the ladies auxiliary of the Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department.