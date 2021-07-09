Cancel
Mississippi State

14-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills toddler in Mississippi, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 10 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a toddler in a Mississippi home Thursday, authorities said.

According to WAPT and WLBT, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Coronet Place in Jackson. Jackson police said the teen was playing with a .22-caliber weapon, which discharged, striking 1-year-old Jordan Bradfield, the news outlets reported.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.

