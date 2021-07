The Cane Corso dog breed is for someone serious about having a dog as a friend and someone who can offer this breed the strong and loving direction it needs to become a terrific dog. Don't expect this mastiff breed to befriend everyone he meets: outside of his family, he has little interest in people or other animals, especially if you adopt a Cane Corso rescue. Enroll this Italian Mastiff in a canine sport like agility, dock diving, nose work, obedience, daily exercise, or tracking to keep him from becoming a couch potato and to control his energy level and prey drive.