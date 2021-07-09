Wimbledon semi-finals: Berrettini v Hurkacz and Djokovic v Shapovalov – live!
Berrettini* 6-3, 6-0, 4-3 Hurkacz (*denotes next server) A couple of plus-130mph serves from the Italian, then a sumptuous angled forehand which Hurkacz cannot hope to get close to ... Berrettini again displays his superior movement around the court, but nets a drop shot to give Hurkacz the tiniest sniff at 40-30. Berrettini soon strikes a clean winner to the corner to seal yet another game - and moves himself to within two games of the Wimbledon final.www.theguardian.com
