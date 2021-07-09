Wimbledon semi-finals: Berrettini v Hurkacz and Djokovic v Shapovalov – live!

The Geneva open originally began in 1980 and is one of the most highly-anticipated men's tennis tournaments. It was discontinued in 1991, but it has since made a comeback after being reintroduced in 2015. It is the precursor to the Roland-Garros tournament, also known as the French Open. The Geneva Open, like many events last year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is set to take place this year thanks to the vaccination programmes currently underway. It is set to start on 16 May 2021. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Geneva Open.