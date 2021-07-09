Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

14-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills toddler in Mississippi, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E55J1_0arxDjlF00

JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a toddler in a Mississippi home Thursday, authorities said.

According to WAPT and WLBT, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Coronet Place in Jackson. Jackson police said the teen was playing with a .22-caliber weapon, which discharged, striking 1-year-old Jordan Bradfield, the news outlets reported.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Toddler#Wapt#Wlbt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy