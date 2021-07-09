Cancel
Review: Grateful Dead’s best album is ‘In the Dark’ – even if Deadheads won't admit it

Herald Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should be another fun summer for Grateful Dead fans thanks to offshoot band Dead & Company embarking on its latest nationwide tour next month (the band plays in Tampa Oct. 7). Featuring founding guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir and original drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann – with guitarist/singer John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – Dead & Company have delivered crowd-pleasing, three-hour performances of beloved Grateful Dead material since 2015. Ahead of the band coming to your town, be sure to immerse yourself in classic Dead albums such as “Live/Dead,” “Workingman's Dead,” “American Beauty,“ “Europe ’72” and the holy grail of concert performances, “Cornell 5/8/77,” which was finally given an official release in 2017. Oh, and also be sure to listen to “In the Dark,” which is the best album the Dead ever released – even if Deadheads won't dare admit it.

