Review: Grateful Dead’s best album is ‘In the Dark’ – even if Deadheads won't admit it

Arriving with their long-awaited debut, Dublin four-piece Inhaler have managed to create an album that has the opportunity to dominate the charts at every instance. When I first heard Inhaler I thought, “Blimey, this guy sounds like Bono”, and for obvious reasons, that was the case. The Irish boys burst onto the scene with Indie-Rock anthems like ‘My Honest Face” and “It Won’t Always Be Like This”, the latter of which is the titular track to a surprisingly cognitive debut record. And whilst front man Elijah Hewson has inherited the smooth, yet angsty voice of his father, this is not just Bono’s sons’ band, this is Inhaler, an entirely different entity made by four young lads out of Dublin providing unapologetic light-hearted Indie-Pop Rock that borrows from the best in that category of the last dour decades.