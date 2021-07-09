Facebook Got Rid of Racial Ad Categories. Or Did It?
Our Citizen Browser project found an array of proxies through which advertisers can target Black Facebook users, among otherdemographics By Jon Keegan. Last year, Facebook quietly moved to prevent advertisers from choosing the race of the people who would see their ads. The move—which eliminated ad targeting categories like “African-American multicultural affinity”—came after years of criticism of the company for failing to prevent such categories from being misused to discriminate against people. Federal law prohibits racial discrimination in employment, housing, and credit opportunities, and time after time, researchers and journalists had found ads in those categories on the platform clearly targeted at Facebook users of certain races.themarkup.org
