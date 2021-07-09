Facebook Got Rid of Racial Ad Categories. Or Did It?

EMarketer · Facebook's Identity Crisis, Twitter's Liability, and Retouching Ads | Jul 15, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss what Facebook has become and is trying to be, what to make of social media platforms looking more and more alike, and which of these "copycat" moves might strike gold. We then talk about the significance of Nextdoor going public, how India's social media content liability laws could impact Twitter (and others), and some changes as to what advertisers can, and can't, do on social media. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior analyst at Insider Intelligence Jasmine Enberg.