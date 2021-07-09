Tropical storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Trenton, Bensalem, Ewing, Princeton, Bristol, Pennington, Yardley, Newtown, and Hopewell. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 347 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED