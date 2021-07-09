Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman Voicing Drops

To stay in the kind of shape that’s needed for a superhero movie it’s not hard to think that Lupita Nyong’o would have to get back into fighting shape, and while the start of her workout, as shown on Instagram, doesn’t appear to be that difficult, one can only imagine that it gets harder as things go along. Having watched a few moments of the workouts that the actors take on to get in shape for their roles it’s fair to say a lot of us would need at least a couple of months to work up to some of them, especially if we needed to look half as good as some of the actors do. But the main struggle for anyone when it comes to the movie Wakanda Forever is going to be moving forward without Chadwick Boseman since his influence as the main character of the Black Panther movie was a driving force that made everything work. Every character had a place and a purpose in the movie, so it’s understandable that Ryan Coogler and his crew will be able to keep things moving in a positive direction.