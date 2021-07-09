New Bedford native Joe Barckett was instrumental in CYO sports

If you weren’t living in the Passaic, N.J. area in the early 1940s, you probably had no idea how good an athlete Joe Barckett really was. If you played basketball at the Kennedy Youth Center in New Bedford or CYO baseball at one of the city’s parks during Joe’s reign as CYO lay director years later, he may have told you how good he was more than a few times. But no matter how many times that may have been, he probably was understating his own reputation.