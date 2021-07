Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Suddenly devastated after all these years: I married my high school “sweetheart.” What a disaster. He was arrogant, selfish, uncaring, and lazy, and I was miserable the entire time. I had a successful career while he drifted from job to job, getting fired from most. After seven unhappy years, I left. He remarried, had a couple of kids, and got divorced. I remarried after 15 years to a great guy whom I’m still with. But kids never happened for us, although I love children and always expected to have a bunch. I’ve settled for animals and convinced myself I was content with that. For the past 30 years, I’ve often thought and felt I’ve never had a second of regret over leaving my ex.