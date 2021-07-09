Cancel
WWE

Jim Ross Recalls Jim Herd Firing Ric Flair From WCW In 1991 Over Contract Dispute, Flair Signing With WWE

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Jim Herd firing Ric Flair in 1991, Flair leaving for WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on Jim Herd firing Ric Flair in 1991 and Flair not wanting to drop the WCW title: “Here’s the deal and how I looked at it as the head of talent. I’ve gotta know how much of my budget I’ve got to cut. You’re looking to save bottom-line costs and the magic number from the bean counters there at Turner is blank. Well, I can figure out a way to get you you’re number and never touch Flair’s money. It’s called management and strategy. So, I’m gonna forsake this veteran that’s basically the face of our brand and has more identity than anybody on the roster over mathematics. It became more than mathematics, it became personal with those guys. Herd dug his heels in and was making a statement. ‘I’ll show these son of a bitches who’s in charge.’ Then there’s Flair who says, ‘I’m Ric Flair. I ain’t gotta put up with this shit.’ I’m just disappointed that communication didn’t happen. We had nobody in the talent relations role at that time in Turner other than Mr. Herd. He hired and fired and negotiated. It was not a good scenario whatsoever.”

Ric Flair
Jim Ross
