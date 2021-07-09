Ryan Shoptaugh KIII South Texas Weather Forecast 07-09-2021

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
A Florida man who was seen carrying a large red "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Capitol riot received eight months in prison Monday in the first felony sentence from the Jan. 6 attack. Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, was arrested Feb. 16...
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday, one day before his trip on the aerospace company’s New Shepard rocket for its first-ever crewed launch, saying he is "very excited." "We’re ready. The vehicle is ready," the Amazon founder told Cavuto on Monday speaking form...
Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
(CNN) — American tennis hopeful Cori "Coco" Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter Sunday she tested positive for Covid-19. The 17-year-old is currently the 25th ranked woman in the world. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and...
(CNN) — The American Academy of Pediatrics released new Covid-19 guidance for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning and, among other things, recommends universal masking in school of everyone over the age of 2. "The AAP believes that, at this point in the pandemic, given what we know about...
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
